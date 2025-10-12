 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20357464 Edited 12 October 2025 – 14:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Zundamon Castle has received cavalry units!



【Content Additions & Specification Changes】

  1. Added technologies for the Stable and Horse Ranch (Military and Domestic technologies)
  2. Added Cavalry (To mount a unit on a horse, build a Stable and move the unit there)
  3. Added an option to disable the function that omits distant units from being rendered
  4. Optimized the processing of damage text for better performance
  5. Changed the previously heavy process made to fix warehouse input/output bugs to a faster one based on the old system, improving game performance
  6. Optimized and lightened the process that had become heavy due to the fix for the Lumber Mill bug
  7. Optimized the process for the Tree Planting Hut


【Bug Fixes】

  1. Fixed a bug where battles involving Ninja Ladder Soldiers would freeze at the start
  2. Fixed a bug where additional builders would remain floating in the air when dismantling buildings like Flat Turrets during construction
  3. Fixed a bug where wood was not collected (wood drop location was set to coordinate (0,0))
  4. Fixed a bug where the orientation of placed shields was reversed
  5. Fixed a bug where Zundamon’s portrait did not appear in the character detail panel of Shield Soldiers
  6. Fixed a bug where the Shield Soldier Barracks did not function as a barracks capable of assigning troops
  7. Fixed a bug where items from under-construction warehouse-type buildings (like Flat Turrets) were sometimes transported elsewhere

Changed files in this update

Depot 2455611
