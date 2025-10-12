Zundamon Castle has received cavalry units!
【Content Additions & Specification Changes】
- Added technologies for the Stable and Horse Ranch (Military and Domestic technologies)
- Added Cavalry (To mount a unit on a horse, build a Stable and move the unit there)
- Added an option to disable the function that omits distant units from being rendered
- Optimized the processing of damage text for better performance
- Changed the previously heavy process made to fix warehouse input/output bugs to a faster one based on the old system, improving game performance
- Optimized and lightened the process that had become heavy due to the fix for the Lumber Mill bug
- Optimized the process for the Tree Planting Hut
【Bug Fixes】
- Fixed a bug where battles involving Ninja Ladder Soldiers would freeze at the start
- Fixed a bug where additional builders would remain floating in the air when dismantling buildings like Flat Turrets during construction
- Fixed a bug where wood was not collected (wood drop location was set to coordinate (0,0))
- Fixed a bug where the orientation of placed shields was reversed
- Fixed a bug where Zundamon’s portrait did not appear in the character detail panel of Shield Soldiers
- Fixed a bug where the Shield Soldier Barracks did not function as a barracks capable of assigning troops
- Fixed a bug where items from under-construction warehouse-type buildings (like Flat Turrets) were sometimes transported elsewhere
Changed files in this update