Hello Ink Artists and Future Tycoons!

The day is finally here! We're excited to announce that Tattoo Tycoon is officially available right now. It’s been a long and passionate journey bringing the world of Tattuga Bay to life, and we're so thrilled to share it with you.

For the past few years, we've meticulously sketched, coded, and designed a unique tattoo parlor experience. We wanted to create a game that's more than just a tycoon sim, it's a personal story where you get to build a business from nothing and leave a permanent mark on a vibrant city filled with unique characters.

Your challenge is to take over the last remaining tattoo shop in town and transform it into a thriving business. Every choice is yours to make, from designing your own character and curating your shop with fresh furniture to building relationships with the strange and wonderful people of Tattuga Bay. How you manage your time and energy, the team you hire, and the relationships you nurture will all shape your journey to the top.

But that’s not all. We’re also launching two Style Pack DLCs and a complete bundle to give you everything you need to start your empire with a bang!

Animal Ink Society Style Pack

Unleash your inner beast and give your studio a primal makeover! This pack delivers a ferocious collection of wildlife-inspired designs and decorations.

New Tattoos: 4 New Stencils (including 1 Rare and 1 Legendary!)

New Fashion: 1 Male Outfit, 1 Female Outfit, 4 New Hairstyles, and accessories.

New Furniture: Hippo Couch, Trunk-Top Side Table, Shell Seat.

New Décor: Peacock Lamp, Purr-Spective Mirror, Paw-Tiled Parquet.

Chinatown Dragon Studio Style Pack

Bring the serenity and majestic power of the Far East to your parlor. Infuse your studio with luxurious silk, ancient artistry, and powerful, iconic designs.

New Tattoos: 8 New Stencils (including 3 Rare and 2 Legendary!)

New Fashion: 2 Male Outfits, 2 Female Outfits, 4 New Hairstyles, and accessories.

New Furniture: Ming-Style Bench, Pagoda-Style Coffee Table, Silk Wall Lanterns.

New Décor: Dragon Rug, Lion Statue, Koi Fish Window Decal.

Get Everything in Deluxe Studio Edition Bundle!

We've packaged all the launch content together for the most dedicated artists and aspiring Tycoons at a special introductory discount!

The Deluxe Studio Edition Includes:

Tattoo Tycoon

Animal Ink Society Style Pack

China Town Dragon Studio Style Pack

Don’t miss out on the ultimate start to your tattoo empire!

Thank you for your incredible support. We hope you have as much fun playing Tattoo Tycoon as we did making it.

The city is waiting for its next legend. Get your copy now, and let's get to work!

See you in Tattuga Bay!