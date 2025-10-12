Finally also Linux is on latest version again and sorry for the delay!

Since this is a small one, here are all the changes:

added possibility to load propellant on booster and ship at the same time with individual tanking panels

added possibility to dump methane or oxygen individually and a setting for dump speed

increased flame effect range and made it taper out (e.g. less plume generation the further away the flame is)

fixed engine firing still impacts deluge after booster explodes/despawns

fixed testmap having ability to be online experience

fixed OLM and tower vents replication

fixed subcooler explosion

made nanite off by default (results in little less GPU memory usage, but more GPU processing usage, note: if you have little GPU RAM and get lag, you should try disabling it in extra settings panel, if it is on

adjusted Stack, OLM, Tower and SQD alignment a little so that everything is a bit more centered

The updates will be smaller and longer spaced out now as I am transitioning into a full time job, potentially. It’s not finalized yet, but when it is, I can share more about that and what it means for StarbaseSim development.