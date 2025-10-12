 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20357441 Edited 12 October 2025 – 13:13:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Finally also Linux is on latest version again and sorry for the delay!

Since this is a small one, here are all the changes:

  • added possibility to load propellant on booster and ship at the same time with individual tanking panels

  • added possibility to dump methane or oxygen individually and a setting for dump speed

  • increased flame effect range and made it taper out (e.g. less plume generation the further away the flame is)

  • fixed engine firing still impacts deluge after booster explodes/despawns

  • fixed testmap having ability to be online experience

  • fixed OLM and tower vents replication

  • fixed subcooler explosion

  • made nanite off by default (results in little less GPU memory usage, but more GPU processing usage, note: if you have little GPU RAM and get lag, you should try disabling it in extra settings panel, if it is on

  • adjusted Stack, OLM, Tower and SQD alignment a little so that everything is a bit more centered

The updates will be smaller and longer spaced out now as I am transitioning into a full time job, potentially. It’s not finalized yet, but when it is, I can share more about that and what it means for StarbaseSim development.

