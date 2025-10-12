 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 October 2025 Build 20357430 Edited 12 October 2025 – 14:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone, based on some player feedback I have started the work with making some minor adjustments.

In this patch I have updated the following:

- The "Quest button" will glow when a quest is completed so it is easier to notice, the same goes with the "Claim button" if you happen to have the quest menu open

- There has been a functionality all along to add 10x or add all when selling materials in the warehouse, same as in the shop there has been the function to add 10x. But I had not explained it or mentioned it anywhere (Oops!), so there is a little text in the explainer box that mentions SHIFT + CLICK and CTRL + CLICK.

- Just a small add on the locked items in the upgrades menu, just a hint so you know what to do, without giving it away.

Future:
I am currently mainly working on another project, but I am planning to do a bigger update based on feedback before Christmas.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3787481
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link