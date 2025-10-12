Hello everyone, based on some player feedback I have started the work with making some minor adjustments.
In this patch I have updated the following:
- The "Quest button" will glow when a quest is completed so it is easier to notice, the same goes with the "Claim button" if you happen to have the quest menu open
- There has been a functionality all along to add 10x or add all when selling materials in the warehouse, same as in the shop there has been the function to add 10x. But I had not explained it or mentioned it anywhere (Oops!), so there is a little text in the explainer box that mentions SHIFT + CLICK and CTRL + CLICK.
- Just a small add on the locked items in the upgrades menu, just a hint so you know what to do, without giving it away.
Future:
I am currently mainly working on another project, but I am planning to do a bigger update based on feedback before Christmas.
Small quality of life updates
