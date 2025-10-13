Hail, Cosmonauts! See below for notes on the most recent updates:

Version: v0.13.52

Update Time: 2025/10/12 13:00 UTC

Patch Notes

Fixed an issue where using the Delete Save feature could cause display problems with certain UI elements.

Fixed an issue where using the Skip Battle Animation feature could cause model size problems.

Fixed an issue where MP costs would display incorrectly in your hand if you restarted battle after playing Sinister Banquet.

Fixed issues with effect activation for Less is More.

Version: v0.13.51

Update Time: 2025/10/11 12:00 UTC

Patch Notes

Fixed an issue where cards in your deck could be removed when the next wave of enemies advanced.

Fixed an issue where boss Pierce traits could fail to trigger.

Fixed an issue where boss Shadow Dragon's skill would absorb Might multiple times.

Fixed an issue where Astral Wyrm was not affected by Astral Summons.

Fixed an issue where high-Might heroes could cause allied pawn models to fly away when launching an attack.