 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 October 2025 Build 20357363 Edited 13 October 2025 – 09:59:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hail, Cosmonauts! See below for notes on the most recent updates:

Version: v0.13.52

Update Time: 2025/10/12 13:00 UTC

Patch Notes

  1. Fixed issues with effect activation for Less is More.

  2. Fixed an issue where MP costs would display incorrectly in your hand if you restarted battle after playing Sinister Banquet.

  3. Fixed an issue where using the Skip Battle Animation feature could cause model size problems.

  4. Fixed an issue where using the Delete Save feature could cause display problems with certain UI elements.

  5. Preemptively fixed a number of battle issues.

Version: v0.13.51

Update Time: 2025/10/11 12:00 UTC

Patch Notes

  1. Fixed an issue where cards in your deck could be removed when the next wave of enemies advanced.

  2. Fixed an issue where boss Pierce traits could fail to trigger.

  3. Fixed an issue where boss Shadow Dragon's skill would absorb Might multiple times.

  4. Fixed an issue where Astral Wyrm was not affected by Astral Summons.

  5. Fixed an issue where high-Might heroes could cause allied pawn models to fly away when launching an attack.

  6. Improved certain interface elements.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3332601
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3332602
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link