- Fixed an issue where the player would respawn beneath the save point after dying.
- Added a new sensitivity option in the keyboard settings menu (also affects controller input).
- Fixed a bug causing duplicate versions of the final boss to appear during its intro cinematic.
- Added an Item drop on the dragon boss fight.
- Nerfed final boss fight.
Patch Notes October 12th - 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update