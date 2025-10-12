 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20357359 Edited 12 October 2025 – 13:09:31 UTC by Wendy Share
- Fixed an issue where the player would respawn beneath the save point after dying.
- Added a new sensitivity option in the keyboard settings menu (also affects controller input).
- Fixed a bug causing duplicate versions of the final boss to appear during its intro cinematic.
- Added an Item drop on the dragon boss fight.
- Nerfed final boss fight.

