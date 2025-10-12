Added a full day–night cycle system. You can now visit locations in the morning, daytime, evening, or at night.

Real-time has been replaced with in-game time. As before, one in-game minute equals one real minute — there is no accelerated time system.

Added the ability to sleep at the bases of the Free Stalkers and Dawn factions. Sleeping slightly restores your health but also increases your hunger level.

Traveling between locations now takes in-game time. For example, a trip to the raid location Military Town takes 2 in-game hours. The transition still happens instantly — but the time on your PDA and tablet will adjust accordingly.

Location markers on the map now display the in-game travel time required to reach them. For example, if you depart for Pripyat at 18:00, you’ll arrive there around 1:00 AM. Keep this in mind when planning your raids at different times of day.

Added a new artifact — “Children’s Joy.” It can be found only in the raid location Military Town, exclusively at night, and only one artifact per raid. This is the first artifact that can be discovered without a detector.

Added new loot — a toy “Children’s Pyramid.” It can be found in some raids and story locations.

Added new loot — a toy “Pyramid.” Also found in some raids and story locations.