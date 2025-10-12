 Skip to content
Major 12 October 2025 Build 20357285
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features:

  • Added a full day–night cycle system. You can now visit locations in the morning, daytime, evening, or at night.

  • Real-time has been replaced with in-game time. As before, one in-game minute equals one real minute — there is no accelerated time system.

  • Added the ability to sleep at the bases of the Free Stalkers and Dawn factions. Sleeping slightly restores your health but also increases your hunger level.

  • Traveling between locations now takes in-game time. For example, a trip to the raid location Military Town takes 2 in-game hours. The transition still happens instantly — but the time on your PDA and tablet will adjust accordingly.

  • Location markers on the map now display the in-game travel time required to reach them. For example, if you depart for Pripyat at 18:00, you’ll arrive there around 1:00 AM. Keep this in mind when planning your raids at different times of day.

  • Added a new artifact — “Children’s Joy.” It can be found only in the raid location Military Town, exclusively at night, and only one artifact per raid. This is the first artifact that can be discovered without a detector.

  • Added new loot — a toy “Children’s Pyramid.” It can be found in some raids and story locations.

  • Added new loot — a toy “Pyramid.” Also found in some raids and story locations.

  • When starting a new game, players will now see a confirmation screen for the initial control setup. This should help those who prefer not to search through the main menu.

Changes and Improvements:

  • Increased the amount of guaranteed loot in the raid location Military Town — making it one of the most profitable areas for new players.

  • Increased the chance of finding artifacts across all locations.

  • Backpacks of defeated faction fighters can now contain not only magazines with more ammo but also grenades.

  • Increased the volume of weapon drop sounds. Heavy firearms now produce a louder and more noticeable sound when dropped outside of a slot.

  • Increased the volume of pistol drop sounds — helping players notice when they’ve lost a weapon.

  • Increased bullet speed and travel distance for the Night Hawk pistol.

  • Increased bullet speed and travel distance for the Desert Eagle pistol.

  • Increased bullet speed and travel distance for the Glock 19zo pistol.

  • Increased bullet speed and travel distance for the PL-14 pistol.

  • Increased bullet speed and travel distance for the PM (Makarov Pistol).

  • Minor updates made to the game’s main menu.

  • Optimized several textures on raid locations.

