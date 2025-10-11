Server Maintenance – October 12, 2025

Hello everyone!

Tomorrow (October 12, 2025) at 14:00 server time we will perform scheduled maintenance. During the maintenance, a new update will be installed.

Update Contents

1. Experimental Game Client

We are releasing an experimental version of the game client.

This new version loads resources directly into your computer’s RAM instead of from the disk like the old client.

As a result, the game will no longer create “micro-freezes” when loading assets and will feel much smoother.

However, the new client consumes more RAM (around 500–800 MB).

After the update, we’ll be waiting for your feedback — if the new client doesn’t work well for everyone, we will add an option to switch between the old and new client in the game settings (both on Steam and in the launcher).

2. Event Time Change – “Treasure Land”

The event has been moved from 22:00 server time to 18:00 server time.

3. Fixed Empty Boxes

Fixed an issue where Battle Pass experience boxes and Beginner Bags could sometimes contain empty boxes.

They now always include the correct amount of experience.

4. Windows 7 Compatibility Fix

The game client is now fully compatible with Windows 7.

5. Updated Event Schedule Window

The in-game event schedule window has been updated:

times are now accurate, and the outdated Russian localization has been removed.

6. Zodiac Window Localization

Fixed localization and display of skill slot unlock prices in the Zodiac interface.

7. Delphic Forest Improvements

Adjusted monster placement in the Delphic Forest location.

8. Harpy Costume Fix

Fixed display issues with the Harpy Costume on some characters.

9. Other Localization Fixes

10. More Settings for Steam Users

Added additional configuration options for players using the Steam version of the client.

We’re looking forward to your feedback on the new client.

Thank you for staying with us, and enjoy your adventures in GodsWar Online!