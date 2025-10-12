Sabotage 90 has received several quality-of-life improvements to make gameplay smoother.
Sabotage 90 Hospital Points reward has been reworked. It now costs 1 Hospital Point to enter the mode, but if you win, you’ll get your point back plus one extra as a reward.
The inventory page no longer reloads itself when interacting with buttons.
Added a new pathway after defeat. If you beat it, you’ll return to your previous Stage-Level.
Enemies now play a bit more strategically and can make small predictions during battle.
