12 October 2025 Build 20357246 Edited 12 October 2025 – 13:09:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Sabotage 90 has received several quality-of-life improvements to make gameplay smoother.

Sabotage 90 Hospital Points reward has been reworked. It now costs 1 Hospital Point to enter the mode, but if you win, you’ll get your point back plus one extra as a reward.

The inventory page no longer reloads itself when interacting with buttons.

Added a new pathway after defeat. If you beat it, you’ll return to your previous Stage-Level.

Enemies now play a bit more strategically and can make small predictions during battle.

