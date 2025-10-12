UPDATE 1.1.1

The main goal of this update is to improve mid-game, by adding more mid-goals between Boss X and Boss Y. Added a way to change your advisors (but it's not easy to get). Reworked weather damage calculations. A few additional nodes in the Skill Tree, a general balance shake-up, and more!

Each Boss now has 4 levels. Higher-level bosses:

- Have more HP

- Possess higher resistances and often better abilities

- Drop more gold

- Have a higher chance of dropping items

- Level 4 Bosses drop 2 chests

- Count as more kills each (eg, Lv 3 => 3 kills)

- Can drop unique items (eg, the new item used to change advisors)

- Adds an additional way to get more Divine Gems (Baldog+)

- Look slightly different

All changes:

- Each Boss now has 4 levels

- New material used to replace Advisors

- Reworked math behind weather damage - now weather modifies the damage, and boss resistances are applied afterward

- Show a checkmark in the loot panel for items that can drop only once

- Allow to dynamically fill the Boss ability info (used for the counter in the final boss fight)

- Chest helpers open chests much faster

- Add a new upgrade for Observatory to unlock Boss Levels

- Show damage per second in the Burn tooltip instead of total damage for the entire cycle

- Add a tooltip for shift+click and hold lmb options

- Show elemental damage in tooltips multiplied by the general elemental bonus

- Add every elemental icon to the Crystal Ring's Great effect description

Reworked weather system damage calculations

Once reaching a certain point in the game, the Boss's resistances didn't matter at all because of the weather, while also allowing it to reach 100% and suddenly, no damage was dealt to them. It should now keep them more useful. On top of that, the general elemental bonus [Crystal Ring] is now multiplying the damage instead of being part of the sum (which made it do barely anything in some cases).

If you are interested in the math behind it now and how it was before, let's take Poison Detonate Damage, for example:

New hit calculations:

S (source) = (Base poison damage + flat damage bonuses [eg, Great Tooth Amulet]) * (sum of all poison % and mult bonuses) * elemental bonus [new, previously it was part of the sum of % + mults]

W (weather) = S * Weather bonus

Final (internal boss) = W * 'Damage taken from all sources' [Flail] * Boss resistances/weaknesses [including Baldog's crit reduction]

Previous hit calculations:

S = (Base poison damage + flat damage bonuses) * (sum of all poison % and mult bonuses and elemental bonus)

Final = S * 'Damage taken from all sources' * (Boss resistances/weaknesess +- Weather bonus)

**Loot and structures**

- Add general elemental damage mult stat and use it for Crystal Ring - adjusted values are smaller, but the final damage is higher

- Phoenix: rebirth duration doesn't increase with each rebirth

- Phoenix: Base burn stacks per tick 10->6, burn stacks per level 2->3, additional exp required per level 2->1

- Zephyr Fan legendary effect: 30s->90s

- Meteor Hammer damage bonus base 2K->1.5K, damage bonus per level 500->1K, Momentum effect damage base 50K->100K, damage per level 50K->100K

- Change both Recruiter skill tree nodes to 50% instead of 40% and 100%

- Clawed Knuckles min cooldown 1s->0.5s, cooldown reduction per level: 0->0.25s

- Ballista's damage upgrade value grows slightly faster

- Altering Clock now has a 1 second cooldown, its effect base cooldown reduction 0.5s->0.6s, but reduction per level 0.1s->0.05s

- Sacred Bolt damage now scales based on Ballista's damage, and its gold spawn effect is based on the damage dealt

- Crystal Boulder scaling with Freeze 90x->50x, with Poison 1x->0.5x

- Wormhole Worm Pet can now actually drop a chest

**Skill Tree**

- 3 New skill tree nodes: Phoenix rebirth duration reduction; Another crit from all sources; New effect for Birds to disable Boss' ability

- Cap Poison Overflow at 100x damage

- Path to 'Freeze x Troll' is slightly longer

- CritCritCrit mult 0.2x->0.25x

- 'Special Toads' node gives 15 levels instead of 10

- 'Iridium Peaks' bonus 100x->50x

**Other**

- Fix Special Toad chance being multiplied twice by items

- Fix Ungodly Flail duration not increasing on Great quality

- Fix 'NaN' appearing on the Special Toad chance upgrade for the first level

- Prevent Bosses' healing if resistance is higher than 100%

- Adjust Crystal Boulder, Crystal Ring and Ice Whip descriptions

- Fix item enhancement not saving properly if the game was quit or hard prestiged shortly after enhancing

Plans for the future: the Stone Tablet Boss, a new burn item(s).

Enjoy!

Mike & Ada