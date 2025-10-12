- Resolved sporadic loading animation behavior by optimizing in-progress simulation processes to prevent it from getting stuck.
- Addressed crashes caused by British pounds and Japanese yen currency handling.
- Increased the size of 'Acting As' buttons for improved accessibility.
- Fixed navigation issues with forward, backward, and 'View Player' buttons.
- Resolved a modalResult dereferencing issue related to strParam1.
- Removed the Cancel button from dialogs originally designed for Yes/No responses to prevent backend logic conflicts.
- Replaced legacy Win32 popups with modern dialogs for creating new games.
- Fixed a bug causing a two-year game limit regardless of startup choices for game length.
- Resolved Error 9 and incorrect value sharing between C++ and PowerBasic by ensuring proper memory handling for user input events.
- Addressed a UI update issue that occasionally caused crashes.
- Improved market report throttling to ensure reasonable refresh rates during ticker activity.
- Optimized advisory updates by implementing throttling.
- Adjusted the initial ticker speed to be more gradual.
Update Notes for 10.0.7 (Alpha) - Y2K Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update