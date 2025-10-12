 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20357202 Edited 12 October 2025 – 13:09:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog
  • Resolved sporadic loading animation behavior by optimizing in-progress simulation processes to prevent it from getting stuck.
  • Addressed crashes caused by British pounds and Japanese yen currency handling.
  • Increased the size of 'Acting As' buttons for improved accessibility.
  • Fixed navigation issues with forward, backward, and 'View Player' buttons.
  • Resolved a modalResult dereferencing issue related to strParam1.
  • Removed the Cancel button from dialogs originally designed for Yes/No responses to prevent backend logic conflicts.
  • Replaced legacy Win32 popups with modern dialogs for creating new games.
  • Fixed a bug causing a two-year game limit regardless of startup choices for game length.
  • Resolved Error 9 and incorrect value sharing between C++ and PowerBasic by ensuring proper memory handling for user input events.
  • Addressed a UI update issue that occasionally caused crashes.
  • Improved market report throttling to ensure reasonable refresh rates during ticker activity.
  • Optimized advisory updates by implementing throttling.
  • Adjusted the initial ticker speed to be more gradual.

Changed files in this update

Depot 4080311
