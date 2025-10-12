Welcome to the Boom Royale Major Update!
Get ready for a new era of explosive action!
MAJOR NEWS:
New Maps: Dynamic and destructible environments.
Powerful Weapons: Try out devastating new combinations.
Revamped Online Mode: Improved performance, matchmaking, and stability.
Exclusive Skins: Show off your style in style!
Fixes and Improvements:
Performance optimization for mid-range and low-end PCs.
Redesigned interface and faster menus.
Balance between classes and weapons.
Participate and show who's boss on the battlefield!
Join the community and share your best moments!
Changed files in this update