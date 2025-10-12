- Added 5 new achievements

- In Gun Mode, additional pistol items will no longer be dropped

- When crouching to attack or fire, release Down to stand up immediately



- 增加5项新的成就

- 枪模式，不会再额外掉落手枪道具

- 蹲下攻击或者开枪时，松开 下 ，可以立刻站立