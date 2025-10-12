 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20357114
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added 5 new achievements
- In Gun Mode, additional pistol items will no longer be dropped
- When crouching to attack or fire, release Down to stand up immediately

- 增加5项新的成就
- 枪模式，不会再额外掉落手枪道具
- 蹲下攻击或者开枪时，松开 下 ，可以立刻站立

Changed files in this update

Depot 3757241
