12 October 2025 Build 20357101 Edited 12 October 2025 – 12:19:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- version 7.3.2
------- rebuilt with updated version of game engine


- version 7.3.1
------- adjusted Matt's running/movement speed to a more playable speed
------- miscellaneous other minor improvements (gameplay, animation, sounds)


- version 7.2.2
------- made it more difficult to just run past the enemies called diRigs
------- made the hit-box (area that counts as a head-shot) bigger on the Sewer Escape boss
------- added new achievement: "WAYNE BENJAMIN'S ACHIEVEMENT" from The Lab Video Game TV
------- added new achievement: "ISAIAH TRIFORCE JOHNSON'S ACHIEVEMENT" from Empire Arcadia


- version 7.1.2
------- Black Otaku - SOS drops on Steam

