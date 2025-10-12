- version 7.3.2

------- rebuilt with updated version of game engine





- version 7.3.1

------- adjusted Matt's running/movement speed to a more playable speed

------- miscellaneous other minor improvements (gameplay, animation, sounds)





- version 7.2.2

------- made it more difficult to just run past the enemies called diRigs

------- made the hit-box (area that counts as a head-shot) bigger on the Sewer Escape boss

------- added new achievement: "WAYNE BENJAMIN'S ACHIEVEMENT" from The Lab Video Game TV

------- added new achievement: "ISAIAH TRIFORCE JOHNSON'S ACHIEVEMENT" from Empire Arcadia





- version 7.1.2

------- Black Otaku - SOS drops on Steam