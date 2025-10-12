- version 7.3.2
------- rebuilt with updated version of game engine
- version 7.3.1
------- adjusted Matt's running/movement speed to a more playable speed
------- miscellaneous other minor improvements (gameplay, animation, sounds)
- version 7.2.2
------- made it more difficult to just run past the enemies called diRigs
------- made the hit-box (area that counts as a head-shot) bigger on the Sewer Escape boss
------- added new achievement: "WAYNE BENJAMIN'S ACHIEVEMENT" from The Lab Video Game TV
------- added new achievement: "ISAIAH TRIFORCE JOHNSON'S ACHIEVEMENT" from Empire Arcadia
- version 7.1.2
------- Black Otaku - SOS drops on Steam
