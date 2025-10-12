💰 Banking System

You can now deposit and withdraw gold pieces from your bank — shared between all your characters.



🧙‍♂️ Wizard Balance

Manaburn is now a Mastery Veteran Skill.



Added new Advanced Skill: Spellwind.



Slightly increased cast time for several spells.



🗡️ Rogue Balance

Decreased poison bonus per DEX from 3 → 2.5.



Reduced buff duration for Master Poisoner while increasing its cooldown and rage cost.



🏹 Ranger Balance

Winds of Forest is now a Mastery Veteran Skill.



Increased healing and reduced cast time and mana cost for Breeze.



Added new Veteran Mastery Skill: Virulent Slash.



Added new Veteran Skill shared: Parry.



🐾 Ranger / Druid

Improved pet skills Savage Surge and Wildheart Blessing.



🌸 Druid Balance

Increased healing done by Early Spring.



⚔️ Warrior Balance

Added new Veteran Skill: Battle Focus.



Toxin Ward now also improves resistance to poison and disease.



Added new Veteran Skill shared: Parry.



✨ General Improvements

Changed visual effect for Meditation.



Runeshield now has an added effect.



Detect Traps description now clarifies that traps can also be disarmed.



Backpack now highlights the selected slot.



Improved mercenary behavior to ensure they respond more reliably.



You can now hire up to 6 mercenaries (still only 3 active at once).



Reduced random movement from mercenaries.



Added a tutorial message after hiring a mercenary explaining how to command them to attack with the “X” key.



🔧 Fixes & Adjustments

Fixed issues with Arcane Fade, Elixir Endurance, and Runeshield cast bar.



Radiant Aether:

• Now only consumed when in main inventory.

• Activation chance set to 15%.

• Related bugs resolved.



Wraithforged Armor is now usable by Rangers (added mana to Breastplate).



Increased mana bonus from Hunter Armor.



Increased drop rate of Tarnished Crown of King Vaeril from Fallen Knights.



Icevril Hammer is now usable only by Warrior / Cleric.



Frenzied Troll now always spawns (100%) and guarantees the Throne Room Key.



Lore Keeping Notes now trigger Need / Greed rolls.



When selling items, you can now compare stats with equipped gear.



Poison- and disease-based skills now scale with Dexterity.



Server now automatically removes orphaned furniture on startup.



Dedicated Server: boss kills now appear in global chat for all players.



🏰 And More to Come...

Adventurers, a new update has arrived bringing major balance changes, new skills, and quality-of-life improvements across all classes!