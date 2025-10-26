 Skip to content
Major 26 October 2025 Build 20357007 Edited 27 October 2025 – 12:19:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello!

Chapter 2 of Zero End is out and available now!

Face the consequences of your actions and navigate the web of intrigue in this new chapter. Who will you be when the Tower collapses?

With over 5,000 new, high-quality images and a substantial library of 40+ new animations, the world of Zero End has never been more immersive or terrifyingly beautiful. I've poured hundreds of hours into creating a truly massive chapter that rivals a full-length novel in scope, ensuring that every branch, every secret, and every moment of suspense is fully realized.

Will you hold true to yourself?

Or will the monster win once again?

