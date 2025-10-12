Haunted Harvest!

Introducing the first annual Haunted Harvest in-game event! This limited-time seasonal event runs from 11th October to 31st of October each year to help get you in the spooky Halloween spirit!

Just like you Coloring Pixels veterans are used to this time of year, we are giving you a darker colour palette, decorations lying around, and some evil fire, but this time all in 3D!

Coloring Voxels V1.8.3 Patch Notes

New Features

New "Seasonal Effects" setting (Default to On) - This setting allows you to disable the new seasonal effects that are implemented. Starting with this month's Haunted Harvest event, we intend to implement many others during events for winter and Easter, similar to those in our other games!

Bug Fixes and Misc

Nothing visible yet, but we have done a lot of backend work in preparation for Dark Mode, which we hope to deliver soon.

Halloween DLC

Our incredible Patreon members voted for this month's DLC to be Halloween-themed! Coming this Friday. So get ready to get spooked in this horror and trick-or-treat themed world!

Our artist, Jack, loves Halloween, so he has had a lot of fun making this one, and it really shows! You know the drill by now; wishlist the DLC here!

- With some particularly spooky love, the ToastieLabs team <3