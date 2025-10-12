 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 October 2025 Build 20356977 Edited 12 October 2025 – 13:09:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Haunted Harvest!

Introducing the first annual Haunted Harvest in-game event! This limited-time seasonal event runs from 11th October to 31st of October each year to help get you in the spooky Halloween spirit!

Just like you Coloring Pixels veterans are used to this time of year, we are giving you a darker colour palette, decorations lying around, and some evil fire, but this time all in 3D!

Coloring Voxels V1.8.3 Patch Notes

New Features

  • New "Seasonal Effects" setting (Default to On) - This setting allows you to disable the new seasonal effects that are implemented. Starting with this month's Haunted Harvest event, we intend to implement many others during events for winter and Easter, similar to those in our other games!

Bug Fixes and Misc

  • Nothing visible yet, but we have done a lot of backend work in preparation for Dark Mode, which we hope to deliver soon.

Halloween DLC

Our incredible Patreon members voted for this month's DLC to be Halloween-themed! Coming this Friday. So get ready to get spooked in this horror and trick-or-treat themed world!

Our artist, Jack, loves Halloween, so he has had a lot of fun making this one, and it really shows! You know the drill by now; wishlist the DLC here!

- With some particularly spooky love, the ToastieLabs team <3

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3634592
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3634593
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 3634594
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3634595
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link