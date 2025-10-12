it all starts with a big smile

Initial cults work



AI reworked to allow it to hate and attack each other



High crime area type and pedia article



New AI: thugs, homeless and prostitutes



New items and weapons



New traits (27 to be precise)



Area tooltip in region mode. Will show NPC and event info



Option to disable AI art



Useless knowledges removed: shopping and smoking. It was a joke, okay?



This is the first update of the Evil Cult cycle. I'm not sure how many updates it'll take to complete everything that is planned but for now it looks to be about five. Sorry it took so long to push this one out, hopefully the next ones will be faster. The first update is intended to be an structural one. Before that moment the AI could not attack other AI, it just wasn't possible. The other thing that wasn't there is the ability to store AI between areas. As soon as you leave the area all AI despawns with one special exception - the one in the preservator. It works fine for that task but it can't be used for anything else. So I've split the AI code into two parts and one part is now stored in the cult to be referenced on AI spawn and despawn. Moreover, the whole AI logic was refactored into different classes for easier changes and to support them attacking one another. This allowed me to start the work on the cult itself. Currently, you can start the cult and recruit new followers. This is done through the chat mechanics. The limit is five members for now and there is a placeholder cult window that you will be able to open once you start the cult going. How do you start a cult, you might ask? I usually don't give out hints for new mechanics if they're supposed to be hidden but this time I'll give you one:Your followers will be marked with an icon and they will follow you. If you leave the area they despawn with the normal area rules but you can call for their help through the only action in cult window. It doesn't take anything and it'll pick random members to call. Like the law, they will appear after a delay, come to you, and follow you. When you attack anyone or anyone attacks you, they will throw themselves into combat on your behalf. If the cult leader dies, the cult is disbanded, so be careful. You can always start another one, though. So far that's it, just some additional fun you can have while playing. Coincidentally, cultists cannot be preserved (it's for technical reasons, unfortunately, but we'll just say their follower brains are not wired for that anymore). Please report all bugs you find (especially related to new AI) because it'll be easier for me to fix at that point.Let's move on to some bonus features I've added. The largest one is a new flag for "high crime" on low-density areas. If area is marked is such, it has more garbage (there is garbage now), and spawns additional AI types: homeless, thugs and prostitutes. Moreover, very often the law will not respond to any disturbance and it should spawn way less frequently there as well. I've added some new items, appropriate weapons and skills to the new AI loadout. Out of these the thugs are the most useful: they usually have weapons and some useful, ahem, social skills. And they're often stronger than common people which gives them more energy. And they will often attack the law if they see them, btw.Effects subsystem was reworked to accomodate for new items. As an example, the old cigarettes can now be smoked. This is just for flavor but the other two new items will give you potentially beneficial temporary effects. Or not. You can see a list of active host effects in the body window - host knowledge section. As another example, wallet can now be opened and it will produce money. Money still doesn't have a counter but it'll likely come with the cult updates. Items subsystem was refactored as well to make all that easier.Traits subsystem was reworked too. There were just three traits before (one of them is assimilated flag), now there's plenty. There are three new trait groups in addition to the old one: skill, mind and body. Any AI has a chance of receiving one or more from one of those groups. For example, thugs and law can have one weapon skill trait which will raise their skill levels. Anyone can have mind and body traits. So now basically hosts have become way more unique in their loadout, skills, stats and flavor.That's it for now, more incoming.Changes: