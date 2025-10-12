Your followers will be marked with an icon and they will follow you. If you leave the area they despawn with the normal area rules but you can call for their help through the only action in cult window. It doesn't take anything and it'll pick random members to call. Like the law, they will appear after a delay, come to you, and follow you. When you attack anyone or anyone attacks you, they will throw themselves into combat on your behalf. If the cult leader dies, the cult is disbanded, so be careful. You can always start another one, though. So far that's it, just some additional fun you can have while playing. Coincidentally, cultists cannot be preserved (it's for technical reasons, unfortunately, but we'll just say their follower brains are not wired for that anymore). Please report all bugs you find (especially related to new AI) because it'll be easier for me to fix at that point.
Let's move on to some bonus features I've added. The largest one is a new flag for "high crime" on low-density areas. If area is marked is such, it has more garbage (there is garbage now), and spawns additional AI types: homeless, thugs and prostitutes. Moreover, very often the law will not respond to any disturbance and it should spawn way less frequently there as well. I've added some new items, appropriate weapons and skills to the new AI loadout. Out of these the thugs are the most useful: they usually have weapons and some useful, ahem, social skills. And they're often stronger than common people which gives them more energy. And they will often attack the law if they see them, btw.
Effects subsystem was reworked to accomodate for new items. As an example, the old cigarettes can now be smoked. This is just for flavor but the other two new items will give you potentially beneficial temporary effects. Or not. You can see a list of active host effects in the body window - host knowledge section. As another example, wallet can now be opened and it will produce money. Money still doesn't have a counter but it'll likely come with the cult updates. Items subsystem was refactored as well to make all that easier.
Traits subsystem was reworked too. There were just three traits before (one of them is assimilated flag), now there's plenty. There are three new trait groups in addition to the old one: skill, mind and body. Any AI has a chance of receiving one or more from one of those groups. For example, thugs and law can have one weapon skill trait which will raise their skill levels. Anyone can have mind and body traits. So now basically hosts have become way more unique in their loadout, skills, stats and flavor.
That's it for now, more incoming.
Changes:
- Initial cults work
- AI reworked to allow it to hate and attack each other
- High crime area type and pedia article
- New AI: thugs, homeless and prostitutes
- New items and weapons
- New traits (27 to be precise)
- Area tooltip in region mode. Will show NPC and event info
- Option to disable AI art
- Useless knowledges removed: shopping and smoking. It was a joke, okay?
Changed files in this update