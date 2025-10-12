 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20356939 Edited 12 October 2025 – 11:39:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey, how y'all doing?
Maybe you heard about the recent Unity security vulnerability that was found.

https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

In their own words:
"A security vulnerability was identified that affects games and applications built on Unity versions 2017.1 and later for Android, Windows, Linux, and macOS operating systems. There is no evidence of any exploitation of the vulnerability, nor has there been any impact on users or customers."

This patch serves as means to address that issue.
Stay safe out there.

While I was at it I also fixed a minor issue with the crafting table.

Changelog

  • Rebuilt the game in a patched engine

  • Fixed a visual issue with the crafting table when multiple pages are available


Yours truly,
DozenByte



