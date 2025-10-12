Hey, how y'all doing?

Maybe you heard about the recent Unity security vulnerability that was found.



https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01



In their own words:

"A security vulnerability was identified that affects games and applications built on Unity versions 2017.1 and later for Android, Windows, Linux, and macOS operating systems. There is no evidence of any exploitation of the vulnerability, nor has there been any impact on users or customers."



This patch serves as means to address that issue.

Stay safe out there.



While I was at it I also fixed a minor issue with the crafting table.



Changelog

Rebuilt the game in a patched engine

Fixed a visual issue with the crafting table when multiple pages are available



Yours truly,

DozenByte





