- changed Chapter 15-2 bossfight music (Stella Marris -> some kind of lost media rock song)
- Montana's costume #9 now has a special idle animation
- added some drunk checkers mini-game improvements (Chapter 4-3)
- drunk checkers mini-game will now display its text correctly if your language is Swedish
Mini-update 10/12/25 (WIndows only)
What's New:
