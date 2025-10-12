 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 October 2025 Build 20356843 Edited 12 October 2025 – 12:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
What's New:
  • changed Chapter 15-2 bossfight music (Stella Marris -> some kind of lost media rock song)
  • Montana's costume #9 now has a special idle animation
  • added some drunk checkers mini-game improvements (Chapter 4-3)
  • drunk checkers mini-game will now display its text correctly if your language is Swedish

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1907401
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link