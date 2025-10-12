Gameplay
- New map: DM-Cross.
- New map: DM-F2F.
- New map (WIP): DM-Column.
- Added head hitbox to the eye of the S.O.S enemy unit.
Graphic
- New dash/walljump visual effect.
- New footstep visual effect.
- Dynamic lighting now casts shadows.
- Added new graphic options for shadows.
- Dialogue box animations added.
- Added map info panel when selecting a map in the menu.
Audio
- New sound effects: wall landing, long fall, speed, and muffled tp/speedup sounds.
Other
- Optimized user_prefs read/write process for better performance.
Changed files in this update