Major 12 October 2025 Build 20356798 Edited 12 October 2025 – 11:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • New map: DM-Cross.
  • New map: DM-F2F.
  • New map (WIP): DM-Column.

  • Added head hitbox to the eye of the S.O.S enemy unit.


Graphic

  • New dash/walljump visual effect.

  • New footstep visual effect.

  • Dynamic lighting now casts shadows.
  • Added new graphic options for shadows.
  • Dialogue box animations added.
  • Added map info panel when selecting a map in the menu.


Audio

  • New sound effects: wall landing, long fall, speed, and muffled tp/speedup sounds.


Other

  • Optimized user_prefs read/write process for better performance.

