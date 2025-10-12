 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20356795
Update notes via Steam Community

ADDED

  • New 'Help' section in the main menu, where you will be able to find both the game's Manual, as well as a 'Contact Support' email generator + log file opener. Please use this now to report issues or request for help, as it will contain all of the informations about your installation.
  • New 'Community' section in the main menu, containing all of the various social network links, as well as the steam community features (achievements, leaderboards).


CHANGED

  • Ships now apply Zone of Control around them (submarines or submerged units excluded).
  • Rework of the main menu presentation (buttons layout, menus, sub-sections). Improved clarity.
  • Language setting has therefore been moved to the regular settings menu, under the 'Accessibility' category.
  • When pressing the 'delete' button in the Mods menu, if the mod is a Workshop mod, it will now automatically unsubscribe you from it.
  • Musics will now be played in the main menu if there is a modded video playing in the background, but the game detects that the video has no audio track.
  • For Harmony modders only: the 'mod' field from GameModification has been marked as obsolete and has been replaced by a protected property called 'Mod'. Please update your code if you are using the old 'mod' field. Simply write 'Mod' instead to use the new property.


FIXED

  • The 'Private' toggle in the Workshop mod menu will now be properly updated when you are selecting a mod from the list that was made private.
  • Stats on units counters would not reposition properly when changing the scale of units in the settings.
  • Workshop mods description in the Workshop menu would not load fully and remain truncated.

Changed files in this update

macOS English Dépôt : Operation Citadel MacOS Depot 1240631
Windows English Dépôt : Operation Citadel Windows Depot 1240632
Linux English Operation Citadel Depot : Linux Depot 1240634
