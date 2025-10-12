ADDED
- New 'Help' section in the main menu, where you will be able to find both the game's Manual, as well as a 'Contact Support' email generator + log file opener. Please use this now to report issues or request for help, as it will contain all of the informations about your installation.
- New 'Community' section in the main menu, containing all of the various social network links, as well as the steam community features (achievements, leaderboards).
CHANGED
- Ships now apply Zone of Control around them (submarines or submerged units excluded).
- Rework of the main menu presentation (buttons layout, menus, sub-sections). Improved clarity.
- Language setting has therefore been moved to the regular settings menu, under the 'Accessibility' category.
- When pressing the 'delete' button in the Mods menu, if the mod is a Workshop mod, it will now automatically unsubscribe you from it.
- Musics will now be played in the main menu if there is a modded video playing in the background, but the game detects that the video has no audio track.
- For Harmony modders only: the 'mod' field from GameModification has been marked as obsolete and has been replaced by a protected property called 'Mod'. Please update your code if you are using the old 'mod' field. Simply write 'Mod' instead to use the new property.
FIXED
- The 'Private' toggle in the Workshop mod menu will now be properly updated when you are selecting a mod from the list that was made private.
- Stats on units counters would not reposition properly when changing the scale of units in the settings.
- Workshop mods description in the Workshop menu would not load fully and remain truncated.
Changed files in this update