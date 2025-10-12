12 October 2025 - Patch v00.60.093:

Fixed an issue where the Employee Recruitment Board was not updating properly.

Refixed the Witch Hat problem.

Added a safeguard to prevent the mic desk from being repeatedly selected.

Staff now look for tasks more slowly while in the waiting state; once they start working, their normal speed is restored. (to increase performance)

Staff can now sit down during training.

Fixed an issue where the Box Carrying task couldn’t be assigned, it can now be assigned properly.

“Products > XXXX” and “Boxes > XXXX” appearing as the same task in the list issue solved.

Resolved: Task names changing after saving (e.g. “Category 2000 - Sub 2006”).