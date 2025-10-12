 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20356755 Edited 12 October 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

12 October 2025 - Patch v00.60.093:

  • Fixed an issue where the Employee Recruitment Board was not updating properly.

  • Refixed the Witch Hat problem.

  • Added a safeguard to prevent the mic desk from being repeatedly selected.

  • Staff now look for tasks more slowly while in the waiting state; once they start working, their normal speed is restored. (to increase performance)

  • Staff can now sit down during training.

  • Fixed an issue where the Box Carrying task couldn’t be assigned, it can now be assigned properly.

  • “Products > XXXX” and “Boxes > XXXX” appearing as the same task in the list issue solved.

  • Resolved: Task names changing after saving (e.g. “Category 2000 - Sub 2006”).

  • Fixed pathing problem between fences etc.


Join our Discord to report bugs, share suggestions, and ask questions!

https://discord.gg/yagvmMCnR7

