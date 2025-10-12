 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20356732 Edited 12 October 2025 – 11:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Good news, everyone!

We’ve added Slovak and Czech languages to the game.
The translations were made by community enthusiasts, so please keep in mind that some minor errors or inconsistencies may still be present. If you notice anything unusual, don’t hesitate to let us know — it will help us improve the localization.

We’ve also fixed a narrative issue in Season 1, where some dialogues and scenes were not displaying correctly. The story now works as intended.

Thank you for your support and attention to detail

You’re helping us make the game even better!

