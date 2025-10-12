Good afternoon!

On October 30th, 2025, Extortion will be 5 years old! What an experience it has been since. This game was supposed to be a small experiment to discover how Steam worked, learn everything from behind the scenes, sell to a few dozen people, and yet, you've been more than 1300 to buy the game and 22400 people to claim the demo over time.

So I want to say: Thank you!



This game, along with the other one I released (and the ones I plan to release) made me live some unbelievable moments, and I hope to live even more later!



5th anniversary update

Today, I released a small update (because there's almost nothing left in the todo-list 😅), but I want to keep updating and adding small stuff once in a while to the game.

Here are the changes:

Social Media links in Menu: Remove Twitter, remove Patreon, add Bluesky, update the YouTube link

Set up some dedicated pages on my Games Wiki dedicated to Extortion: https://wiki.dysnomia.studio/extortion. This will help players when they're blocked with some servers or achievements

Add a link to this wiki on the Main Menu page.

BugFix : #1847: When in windowed mode, the setting was wrongly selected (it kept showing "fullscreen")

Add a carousel to the main menu showing my other games (So you'll learn about my new cool train-based game called Logistik ! )





Apply my new project template to make it easier to work on the game later (I try to keep the same workspace through all my games, so it's easier!)

Officially drop 32 bit support along with some old OS. If you want to keep using it on some very old computer, you can use the pre-1.4.0 beta branch.

MacOS: Minimum supported version raises from 10.15 to 12

Linux: Minimum supported version for Ubuntu raises from 20.04 (or 18.04, I don't remember) to 22.04. 32 bits support is also officially dropped (it wasn't working for some time already)

Windows: Officially dropping support for 32 bits (it wasn't working for some time already). Windows 7 stays the minimum supported version.

Of course, the demo has been updated, to have the same features and bugfixes! Both on itch.io and Steam!

5th anniversary discount

Tomorrow, I'll be participating in the Ada Lovelace Steam Sale for one week, so the game will be at a new lowest price yet, and it will happen for the next two weeks, for this event and the 5th anniversary :)

And now, what's next ?

As I said earlier, my todo-list is getting more and more empty, so I may write another update or two in the next years if some things are needed - for me or the community -, but it sounds like we're reaching the end of this adventure ... Or are we? 😁

Earlier, in August, I started writing the script for a prequel/parallel story of the game, at the moment, it's just a script hidden in my drive, but maybe it will become another game? We'll see!

If ever this other game finally exists, it will surely bring some new features and ideas, and those feature may arrive here, on Extortion, in a dedicated major update.



But for now, nothing seriously planned :)

Conclusion

Again, I want to thank the community for your support, you are awesome!

If you want to support me, share about my games, and take a look at my Steam developer page for my other games.

Enjoy the game!

Elanis