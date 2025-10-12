Today's patch focuses on improving performance and stability in the Toy Shop mission. This is one of the most detailed areas in Melted Valor™, and I've spent time optimizing it to help the game run smoother across a wider range of systems.

Changes and Improvements

Batched dozens of background props and static toys into instanced meshes for better performance.

Removed unnecessary collision and shadows from non-interactive objects to reduce GPU and CPU load.

General cleanup of redundant actors and lighting overlaps for smoother gameplay.

Minor stability tweaks and asset cleanup in preparation for upcoming expansion content. More patches to come towards finalization of free expansion content.



Developer Notes

This patch is part of the ongoing effort to refine Melted Valor™ while keeping the toy soldier chaos in tact. Your feedback, positive and constructive, helps a ton. If you've enjoyed the effort and game in anyway, consider leaving a review!

If you want to address an issue, make a recommendation, or notice anything that is acting up, please let me know through discussions as I tend to check that more than anything in between working on the expansion and other necessities.

Thank you for your continued support - you're helping shape this little green army one patch at a time.