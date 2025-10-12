Patch v0.502.0 - Quick Weekend Fix
This is just a small weekend patch with a few important fixes and optimizations:
Fixed several achievements - Bounty of Bay, Stone Age, Lumber for Rome, Treasury of Pompeii, and a few others couldn’t reach their max statistic values and therefore never triggered achievements properly.
Reduced memory usage - in later stages of the game, memory consumption is now up to 25% lower, improving overall stability, especially on PCs with less RAM.
Fixed localization errors in several languages.
Optimized animated models for better performance.
A bigger update is coming next week!
Changed files in this update