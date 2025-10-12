 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 October 2025 Build 20356597 Edited 12 October 2025 – 11:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch v0.502.0 - Quick Weekend Fix

This is just a small weekend patch with a few important fixes and optimizations:

  • Fixed several achievements - Bounty of Bay, Stone Age, Lumber for Rome, Treasury of Pompeii, and a few others couldn’t reach their max statistic values and therefore never triggered achievements properly.

  • Reduced memory usage - in later stages of the game, memory consumption is now up to 25% lower, improving overall stability, especially on PCs with less RAM.

  • Fixed localization errors in several languages.

  • Optimized animated models for better performance.

A bigger update is coming next week!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2632241
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link