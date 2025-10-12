 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20356548
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug where some special villagers' talents would not display properly.

  • Fixed a bug where some roads would not connect automatically as intended.

  • Fixed a bug where players using old save files would automatically switch to the new version of the community without confirmation.

  • Fixed a bug where the minimap displayed incorrectly for players in the villager community.

  • Right-clicking to remove roads or items in the community will no longer clear the currently selected object.

  • Players can now right-click to cancel moving mode while relocating buildings.

  • Slightly increased the buff range of community functional buildings (25%).

  • Updated the description about villagers' food consumption in the manual to help players better understand the mechanics.

Changed files in this update

