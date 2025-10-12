A bit of a boring update this week, some of you may have heard the news of the huge security vulnerability found in games made with Unity. So most of this week was spent updating the project, solving issues related to the upgrade, etc. But I put in some extra hours this weekend to try and get a few fun things into this update as well, hope you all enjoy!

Security:

-Unity announced a vulnerability within games built with their engine. I have applied the required patches to resolve that issue and also updated the project to a newer Unity version

New Features:

-You can now select and copy all of the games default liveries from the livery selection screen in the paint booth

-Added 10 new grill decals to paint booth

-Added 7 new light decals to paint booth

-Tracks you have played before show up as a different color in the selection list

Changes:

-Improved outdoor scene in paint booth

Bug Fixes:

-New decal system used for finish line/start gate, should fix disappearing issues for some users, let me know!

-Fixed issue with grass coloring for some users

-Various issues associated with updating the project fixed