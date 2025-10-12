 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20356507 Edited 12 October 2025 – 10:13:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This new update introduces a Pilot management system to the game.

You can hire, fire, and maintain procedurally generated Pilots from around the galaxy.

Use Starblood Pilots to unlock special abilities on their equipped ships.

Unequip Injured Pilots to allow them to rest on the mothership while taking others off the bench to continue exploring.

There will be a more detailed blogpost, along with a video update and Discord mention on this update soon.

