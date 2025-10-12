This new update introduces a Pilot management system to the game.



You can hire, fire, and maintain procedurally generated Pilots from around the galaxy.



Use Starblood Pilots to unlock special abilities on their equipped ships.



Unequip Injured Pilots to allow them to rest on the mothership while taking others off the bench to continue exploring.



There will be a more detailed blogpost, along with a video update and Discord mention on this update soon.