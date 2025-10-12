 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20356465 Edited 12 October 2025 – 13:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing Station Master RPG!

This update took a bit longer since I have been ill for the last three weeks (yes, weeks). However, I'm slowly recovering now and am therefore able to publish this update. Here's what's new:

  • Completely rewritten the character rendering code, which should bring a huge performance improvement (Please note that loading an old savegame will take a few minutes (about 5 to 15, depending on the amount of passengers) because the game has to convert all passengers to the new structure)

  • Removed passengers from the minimap, which should also help with performance (May be re-added in a future update)

  • Temporarily removed the side walls of ground holes for another performance boost (which means that one can see through the ground there). This is a stop-gap measure until I get to rewrite the ground hole system.

That's it for this update!

If you stumble across any problem with the game, make sure to report it in the Steam Community section!

Thanks to all of you for playing this game! I really appreciate it!

~ Shioyama

