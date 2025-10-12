Please note that the game is currently in the Playtest phase and may still contain bugs or imperfections. If you encounter any issues, feel free to share your feedback in the Steam discussion forum.

This update includes the following changes:

1. Added several new achievements that can be unlocked by achieving consecutive challenge victories.

2. Optimized and fixed certain display issues that occurred in different language versions.

More features such as item drops, rank rewards, commemorative badges, and trophies will be added in the future — stay tuned...