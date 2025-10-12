 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 October 2025 Build 20356455 Edited 12 October 2025 – 10:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Please note that the game is currently in the Playtest phase and may still contain bugs or imperfections. If you encounter any issues, feel free to share your feedback in the Steam discussion forum.

This update includes the following changes:

  • 1. Added several new achievements that can be unlocked by achieving consecutive challenge victories.

  • 2. Optimized and fixed certain display issues that occurred in different language versions.

More features such as item drops, rank rewards, commemorative badges, and trophies will be added in the future — stay tuned...

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux English Depot 3990461
  • Loading history…
Windows Linux Simplified Chinese Depot 3990462
  • Loading history…
Windows Linux Traditional Chinese Depot 3990463
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link