Army panel reset with a unified style.

River editing improved: you can now multi-select control points and a button was added to delete all rivers.

The new river editing workflow is as follows:

Left-click to select a river.

Drag a box with the left mouse button to select river control points.



Hold the left mouse button to drag selected control points.



Alt + left-click to add a new control point.



Shift + left-click to create a new river.



Delete removes control points; if none are selected the entire river is deleted.



Bug fixes: