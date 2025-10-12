Army panel reset with a unified style.
River editing improved: you can now multi-select control points and a button was added to delete all rivers.
The new river editing workflow is as follows:
Left-click to select a river.
Drag a box with the left mouse button to select river control points.
Hold the left mouse button to drag selected control points.
Alt + left-click to add a new control point.
Shift + left-click to create a new river.
Delete removes control points; if none are selected the entire river is deleted.
Bug fixes:
Fixed rivers becoming unselectable after dragging control points.
Fixed some legacy maps losing their religions.
Fixed countries failing to elect a new leader after the previous one died.
Fixed right-click movement sometimes failing in RTS mode.
Fixed incorrect naming and description when creating new religions.
Fixed the memory leak caused by storing historical national borders.
Fixed duplicate trait labels in the character panel.
Fixed province names changing when renaming a rebellious country.
Fixed armies getting stuck on desert, Gobi, tundra, and similar borders.
Fixed incorrect latitude display in the editing interface.
Fixed the map latitude not refreshing promptly.
Fixed deleted cities reappearing after exporting the map.
