12 October 2025 Build 20356375
Update notes via Steam Community

Army panel reset with a unified style.

River editing improved: you can now multi-select control points and a button was added to delete all rivers.

The new river editing workflow is as follows:

Left-click to select a river.

  • Drag a box with the left mouse button to select river control points.


  • Hold the left mouse button to drag selected control points.


  • Alt + left-click to add a new control point.


  • Shift + left-click to create a new river.


  • Delete removes control points; if none are selected the entire river is deleted.



Bug fixes:

  • Fixed rivers becoming unselectable after dragging control points.


  • Fixed some legacy maps losing their religions.


  • Fixed countries failing to elect a new leader after the previous one died.


  • Fixed right-click movement sometimes failing in RTS mode.


  • Fixed incorrect naming and description when creating new religions.


  • Fixed the memory leak caused by storing historical national borders.


  • Fixed duplicate trait labels in the character panel.


  • Fixed province names changing when renaming a rebellious country.


  • Fixed armies getting stuck on desert, Gobi, tundra, and similar borders.


  • Fixed incorrect latitude display in the editing interface.


  • Fixed the map latitude not refreshing promptly.


  • Fixed deleted cities reappearing after exporting the map.



Changed files in this update

