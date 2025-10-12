 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20356324
Update notes via Steam Community
UPGRADE ICONS

- Upgrade icons added for all 4 characters special abilities (fire missile, sword slash, ice spikes, spiked flail)

ENVIRONMENT LIGHTINGz

- toned the red lighting down for all of the levels, might make it more intense for more of a challenge in later more difficult/hellish levels

Thanks for playing! If you enjoy Vanquish Evil so far in its current state, leaving a positive review would greatly help!

Changed files in this update

