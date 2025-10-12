UPGRADE ICONS
- Upgrade icons added for all 4 characters special abilities (fire missile, sword slash, ice spikes, spiked flail)
ENVIRONMENT LIGHTINGz
- toned the red lighting down for all of the levels, might make it more intense for more of a challenge in later more difficult/hellish levels
Thanks for playing! If you enjoy Vanquish Evil so far in its current state, leaving a positive review would greatly help!
v0.44 (QOL - New character upgrade icons, environment lighting)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update