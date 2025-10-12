Patch 1.0.4 is now live!



Best result tasks now turn golden at 24 (down from 25)

The game now remembers your last selected starting loadout 🦑

Reward items can now be used on options in the creature shop 🦑

Core selection now prevents 3 or more of the same core from being offered 🦑

Added sound effects for the following cores: (Ambush, Time Bomb, Matryoshka)

Added new on hit particle effects and sounds

Wound has been reworked: A creature with 10 or more wound stacks loses 20% of its current health at the end of each state.

Spike duration has been increased to 1.0 (up from 0.5)

Dodge cost has been reduced to 5 (down from 10)

Torpedo speed has been increased to 8 (up from 7)

Additional Time Bomb cores now explode after 5 seconds (down from 10)

Rate in which Probability Amplifier and Suppressor are offered as challenge rewards has been adjusted