12 October 2025 Build 20356311 Edited 12 October 2025 – 10:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0.4 is now live!

New Features

  • Added new on hit particle effects and sounds

  • Added sound effects for the following cores: (Ambush, Time Bomb, Matryoshka)

  • Core selection now prevents 3 or more of the same core from being offered 🦑

  • Reward items can now be used on options in the creature shop 🦑

  • The game now remembers your last selected starting loadout 🦑

  • Damage number size now scales with damage

  • Best result tasks now turn golden at 24 (down from 25)

Balance Changes

  • Wound has been reworked: A creature with 10 or more wound stacks loses 20% of its current health at the end of each state.

  • Spike duration has been increased to 1.0 (up from 0.5)

  • Dodge cost has been reduced to 5 (down from 10)

  • Torpedo speed has been increased to 8 (up from 7)

  • Additional Time Bomb cores now explode after 5 seconds (down from 10)

  • Rate in which Probability Amplifier and Suppressor are offered as challenge rewards has been adjusted

  • The danger level at which creatures offer no reward has been changed to -10 or lower (was -15 or lower)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where having extra hearts wrongly counted for best result with Hexapus 🦑

  • Fixed a bug where you could have 3 extra hearts and no creature selected

  • Fixed some post combat crashes

🦑: community suggestions or bug reports

Have fun playing :)


Changed files in this update

