Patch 1.0.4 is now live!
New Features
Added new on hit particle effects and sounds
Added sound effects for the following cores: (Ambush, Time Bomb, Matryoshka)
Core selection now prevents 3 or more of the same core from being offered 🦑
Reward items can now be used on options in the creature shop 🦑
The game now remembers your last selected starting loadout 🦑
Damage number size now scales with damage
Best result tasks now turn golden at 24 (down from 25)
Balance Changes
Wound has been reworked: A creature with 10 or more wound stacks loses 20% of its current health at the end of each state.
Spike duration has been increased to 1.0 (up from 0.5)
Dodge cost has been reduced to 5 (down from 10)
Torpedo speed has been increased to 8 (up from 7)
Additional Time Bomb cores now explode after 5 seconds (down from 10)
Rate in which Probability Amplifier and Suppressor are offered as challenge rewards has been adjusted
The danger level at which creatures offer no reward has been changed to -10 or lower (was -15 or lower)
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where having extra hearts wrongly counted for best result with Hexapus 🦑
Fixed a bug where you could have 3 extra hearts and no creature selected
Fixed some post combat crashes
🦑: community suggestions or bug reports
Have fun playing :)
Changed files in this update