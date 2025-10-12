 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20356272 Edited 12 October 2025 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,
Version 1.3.2 is now live! This update brings several useful features, UI improvements, and important bug fixes.

New Features

  • Offline Speech-to-Text Module: You can now use voice input without an internet connection.

  • Improved Settings Menu Interface: Enhanced structure and usability.

  • Manual Diary Generation Button: Manually trigger AI-generated diary entries.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where diary entries could appear blank.

  • Fixed animation looping errors.

  • Fixed a bug where dragging an image could mistakenly open the music player.

Update Notes

In some environments, the game may experience occasional unresponsiveness.
The issue has been minimized but not fully eliminated—restarting the program usually resolves it.

If the issue persists, you can revert to the previous stable version:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nmGpnuf_uCco02ac-b6bZfTSGH14giV5/view?usp=sharing

Future updates will continue working to fully resolve this issue.
A full fix would currently delay other development progress, so this version has been released early. Thank you for your understanding.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3646321
  • Loading history…
