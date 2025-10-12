German Language

I was able to get a real German speaker to review all the German language files and store page description. It is still in a preliminary testing phase as there are some small bugs that require work, but overall it seems to function as designed.

To access the current, German language version of the game you will need to activate the "public_testing" branch of the game. To do so, in your Steam Library, go to "Islands of the Caliph > Properties > Betas" and select "public_testing" from the drop down menu.

Other Languages

Once again, I am stating my intention to bring the game into many languages. It is much more complex and time consuming than I originally anticipated, so sorry about all the delays. I also apologize for having to use machine translation for these updates, as I do not have staff or budget to accomplish all of this with a native speaker at this time. But the game files and store page have been proof-read by a German, so I hope they are acceptable.

I hope, once this German language version is stable, I will be able to upload it to the default branch, and begin the process on other languages. I believe the next language version will be a lot smoother than this first attempt. Anyone who would like to try it, please do so, and feel free to send your feedback here to the Steam forum so I can improve it.



Known Bugs:

When play testing, I noticed when visiting a merchant, that some of the text in the item descriptions became incomprehensible. I was able to get it to work by simply saving and reloading the game. After that I was not able to reproduce the bug, so it is hard to say why this happened.