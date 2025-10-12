Game Update Completed
New Additions:
Co-op Map: Invasion of Port Hertz
Permanent Drops:
BT95 <Permanent>
Steampunk Sniper Rifle <Permanent>
Obtained via Top-up Event:
New Flamethrower - Frostfire Judgment (Permanent): Players who top up 470 Gold Coins from now until October 20, 2025, will receive it immediately.
New Outfit - Teddy Bear Doll Set: Obtained via Top-up Event. Players who top up 970 Gold Coins from now until October 20, 2025, will receive it immediately.
New Contact Mine - Blue Arc Detonation (500 units): Obtained via BOX1
New Contact Mine - Purple Abyss Detonation (500 units): Obtained via BOX1
(BOX1 Limited-Time Return, No Guaranteed Products Included)
F-2000 Antitank-SS
Private Detective Set *Permanent
Mumu
Elvis Presley Set
SR15 Skull
Fire Assault M60
Aurora G36k
HK417 Toy Castle
Dudu Pig
Forged White Armor Set *Permanent
M4A1 SS
Owl
AS Assault Rifle
Doro
1911 Pink
M95 (Cherry Pink Oath)
M202 Bomber
a.M40-B (Permanent)
a.M200 (Emerald Glow)
M249 Cartoon Chain Saw
Labubu
a.Hg-2 (Pink Candy Party)
Red Scarf Rebel Set *Permanent
Enhancement Inheritance Card
Poying-xp1
LegandCore-Power-L50 (Golden Flash Breakthrough)
Captain America's Shield (Permanent)
Dp12 (Beta)
Lamb Sister *1
SL8 (Beta)
Bad Student Hair
"School Starts" Title *Permanent
Other Updates:
New Pet: Reaper – Ember
Adjustments:
Solo Elimination Match - Death Warehouse
Team Elimination Match - Maginot Line M-mini
Fixes: Resolved abnormal damage issue with the Sniper Rifle - SL8 (Beta)
