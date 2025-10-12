 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20356194 Edited 12 October 2025 – 10:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Game Update Completed

New Additions:

  • Co-op Map: Invasion of Port Hertz

  • Permanent Drops:

    • BT95 <Permanent>

    • Steampunk Sniper Rifle <Permanent>

  • Obtained via Top-up Event:

    • New Flamethrower - Frostfire Judgment (Permanent): Players who top up 470 Gold Coins from now until October 20, 2025, will receive it immediately.

    • New Outfit - Teddy Bear Doll Set: Obtained via Top-up Event. Players who top up 970 Gold Coins from now until October 20, 2025, will receive it immediately.

  • New Contact Mine - Blue Arc Detonation (500 units): Obtained via BOX1

  • New Contact Mine - Purple Abyss Detonation (500 units): Obtained via BOX1

Product Name

(BOX1 Limited-Time Return, No Guaranteed Products Included)

  • F-2000 Antitank-SS

  • Private Detective Set *Permanent

  • Mumu

  • Elvis Presley Set

  • SR15 Skull

  • Fire Assault M60

  • Aurora G36k

  • HK417 Toy Castle

  • Dudu Pig

  • Forged White Armor Set *Permanent

  • M4A1 SS

  • Owl

  • AS Assault Rifle

  • Doro

  • 1911 Pink

  • M95 (Cherry Pink Oath)

  • M202 Bomber

  • a.M40-B (Permanent)

  • a.M200 (Emerald Glow)

  • M249 Cartoon Chain Saw

  • Labubu

  • a.Hg-2 (Pink Candy Party)

  • Red Scarf Rebel Set *Permanent

  • Enhancement Inheritance Card

  • Poying-xp1

  • LegandCore-Power-L50 (Golden Flash Breakthrough)

  • Captain America's Shield (Permanent)

  • Dp12 (Beta)

  • Lamb Sister *1

  • SL8 (Beta)

  • Bad Student Hair

  • "School Starts" Title *Permanent

Other Updates:

  • New Pet: Reaper – Ember

  • Adjustments:

    • Solo Elimination Match - Death Warehouse

    • Team Elimination Match - Maginot Line M-mini

  • Fixes: Resolved abnormal damage issue with the Sniper Rifle - SL8 (Beta)

