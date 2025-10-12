Fixed an issue where certain VFX did not appear on screen when first loaded.
Fixed an error where specific map data was incorrect.
Fixed an error where particles displayed for unobtained items were partially missing.
Added SFX to certain enemies.
Minor Bug Fixes
