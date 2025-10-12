 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20356181 Edited 12 October 2025 – 10:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed an issue where certain VFX did not appear on screen when first loaded.

  2. Fixed an error where specific map data was incorrect.

  3. Fixed an error where particles displayed for unobtained items were partially missing.

  4. Added SFX to certain enemies.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2889741
