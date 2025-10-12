 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20356142
Update notes via Steam Community
Optimized the display of upgraded options on the pause screen

Fixed damage number display issues
Fixed residual overload effects
Fixed an issue where some achievements required restarting the game to be earned
Fixed an issue with incorrect auxiliary equipment quantity settings

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2218401
