Optimized the display of upgraded options on the pause screen
Fixed damage number display issues
Fixed residual overload effects
Fixed an issue where some achievements required restarting the game to be earned
Fixed an issue with incorrect auxiliary equipment quantity settings
v1.0.40 Update
