12 October 2025 Build 20356075 Edited 12 October 2025 – 09:06:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added partial controller support (may still have minor issues)

  • Added HEX input field for precise color selection

  • Upgraded Unity version to patch a recent security exploit

  • Tweaked scoring system for more forgiving gameplay

  • Adjusted color change prices

  • Rebalanced level unlock thresholds

  • Fixed score rounding for consistent results

  • All currency now shown in USD ($) instead of Euro (€)

  • Minor bug fixes

