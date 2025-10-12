Added partial controller support (may still have minor issues)
Added HEX input field for precise color selection
Upgraded Unity version to patch a recent security exploit
Tweaked scoring system for more forgiving gameplay
Adjusted color change prices
Rebalanced level unlock thresholds
Fixed score rounding for consistent results
All currency now shown in USD ($) instead of Euro (€)
Minor bug fixes
Update v1.1.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3895061
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update