After several reports that employees weren’t working on certain machines, I added a button to assign an employee to a machine. Simply click on an employee to open their dropdown menu, then click on “Task” and place the employee next to the machine you want them to work on.

This feature is currently available by default, but eventually it will need to be unlocked through R&D.

A tutorial will also be added later to explain the mechanic.

Additions :

Task system allowing you to assign an employee permanently and exclusively to a machine (detection range: 5 tiles around).

Employees placed outside the company will automatically move to the entrance.

Employees placed inside a wall will not be assigned to a machine, even within 5 tiles, and will be teleported to the entrance.

Change :

Employees can work as long as they have at least 80% of their energy.

Feel free to let me know if the system is fun to use and if you encounter any bugs. I made it a bit in a rush, so I might have missed a few possible scenarios.