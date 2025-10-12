Study Arcade is now available for free on macOS as well as windows. Thank you to those of you who patiently waited on the wishlist for the game to be supported on your device.
Cheers,
Jesse
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Study Arcade is now available for free on macOS as well as windows. Thank you to those of you who patiently waited on the wishlist for the game to be supported on your device.
Cheers,
Jesse
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update