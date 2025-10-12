 Skip to content
Major 12 October 2025 Build 20355939
Update notes via Steam Community

Study Arcade is now available for free on macOS as well as windows. Thank you to those of you who patiently waited on the wishlist for the game to be supported on your device.

Cheers,

Jesse

