 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 October 2025 Build 20355860 Edited 12 October 2025 – 09:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

As Aquila Team, we always do our best to ensure our players can enjoy our games safely and comfortably.

Last week, due to potential security vulnerabilities discovered in Unity Engine, we just released security updates for Neon Parkour, Neon Parkour 2 and Simply Cubic.

With this update, the core of the games has been preserved, but we have migrated to a newer editor version in the background. Although no security breaches have been reported anywhere as a result of this issue, we still wanted to take precautionary measures.

You can now continue playing all three games safely!
We’ve conducted playtests after the editor upgrade and resolved the issues we encountered. However, if you experience any major problems after this update, please let us know via our Discord channel.

Have fun and enjoy the games!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2420251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link