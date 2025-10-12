Hello everyone,

As Aquila Team, we always do our best to ensure our players can enjoy our games safely and comfortably.

Last week, due to potential security vulnerabilities discovered in Unity Engine, we just released security updates for Neon Parkour, Neon Parkour 2 and Simply Cubic.

With this update, the core of the games has been preserved, but we have migrated to a newer editor version in the background. Although no security breaches have been reported anywhere as a result of this issue, we still wanted to take precautionary measures.

You can now continue playing all three games safely!

We’ve conducted playtests after the editor upgrade and resolved the issues we encountered. However, if you experience any major problems after this update, please let us know via our Discord channel.

Have fun and enjoy the games!