12 October 2025 Build 20355839 Edited 12 October 2025 – 12:33:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

### 🛠️ Fixes

  • Previous hotfix now available for Linux

- Fixed the **flag for the end of the first job mission**

- Fixed **previous light bake issue** that caused overly dark areas

- Improved **mission flow after vehicle registration**

- All **fixes above also applied to the Linux version**

⚠️ **Attention:**

**Peds will be temporarily removed** in an upcoming update.

We’re currently facing **issues with clothing randomization and the ragdoll system**.

They will **return only when the system is fully stable and functional.**

Windows 64-bit Depot 2408061
Linux 64-bit Depot 2408062
