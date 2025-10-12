### 🛠️ Fixes

Previous hotfix now available for Linux

- Fixed the **flag for the end of the first job mission**

- Fixed **previous light bake issue** that caused overly dark areas

- Improved **mission flow after vehicle registration**

- All **fixes above also applied to the Linux version**



⚠️ **Attention:**

**Peds will be temporarily removed** in an upcoming update.

We’re currently facing **issues with clothing randomization and the ragdoll system**.

They will **return only when the system is fully stable and functional.**