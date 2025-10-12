### 🛠️ Fixes
Previous hotfix now available for Linux
- Fixed the **flag for the end of the first job mission**
- Fixed **previous light bake issue** that caused overly dark areas
- Improved **mission flow after vehicle registration**
- All **fixes above also applied to the Linux version**
⚠️ **Attention:**
**Peds will be temporarily removed** in an upcoming update.
We’re currently facing **issues with clothing randomization and the ragdoll system**.
They will **return only when the system is fully stable and functional.**
Changed files in this update