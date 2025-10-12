Hello heroes,
A bug has been reported that when using Luther's Box, the game may crash with the message ‘Cannot read property “name” of undefined’.
I looked into this, found a possible source of the error and corrected it. I then tested the whole thing using around 500 Luther's Boxes.
Thank you for reporting this error. I hope you continue to enjoy the game!
Best regards,
Tib
Fixed the issue with Luther's box.
