Hello, this is Maetdol Games.

Here are the fixes and improvements applied in build v1.04.

Fixes

Fixed an issue where the game file size was abnormally large.

The area name is now displayed when entering the Swamp Keeper’s Shelter.

A workbench is now placed right at the entrance of the Well of Trials.

You can now check the current difficulty and ongoing Discipline in your inventory.

The Tail Guard will now be displayed in your inventory when it is broken.