 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 October 2025 Build 20355756 Edited 12 October 2025 – 08:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, this is Maetdol Games.

Here are the fixes and improvements applied in build v1.04.

v1.04

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the game file size was abnormally large.

  • The area name is now displayed when entering the Swamp Keeper’s Shelter.

  • A workbench is now placed right at the entrance of the Well of Trials.

  • You can now check the current difficulty and ongoing Discipline in your inventory.

  • The Tail Guard will now be displayed in your inventory when it is broken.

  • The inventory now indicates when a Mutant Tail has been severed.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3689391
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link