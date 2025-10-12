 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20355740 Edited 12 October 2025 – 07:32:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

HOTFIX 0.7.2 I

#BUGFIX

  • Fixed a bug where dialogue options from talking to NPCs such as hiring or purchasing services threw an error.

