 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 October 2025 Build 20355689 Edited 12 October 2025 – 12:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello,

Updates to exploration mode include:

- HUD for information on idea types and the number of ideas captured.

- New mechanics for reaching special locations.

- New areas for growing ideas.

Stay creative,

Reinhard

Changed files in this update

Depot 3808181
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link